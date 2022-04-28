Andrew Burfield has appeared in court over the murder of the missing mother

A 50-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a missing mother following a police investigation into her disappearance.

More than 60 specialist search officers from four police forces scoured a rural beauty spot in Lancashire for 33-year-old Katie Kenyon.

While a body has not yet been found by police, officers have now charged Andrew Burfield with Katie’s murder.

The mother-of-two, from Padiham in Burnley, has not been seen by her worried family since last Friday morning.

The hunt, involving search dogs and a plane, is focused on the dense Gisburn Forest in the Ribble Valley, said to be the largest wooded area in the county – measuring more than 1,200 hectares (2,965 acres, or more than 4.6 square miles) – and popular with walkers and cyclists.

Officers from the Lancashire, Greater Manchester, Merseyside and North Wales police forces are combing the area, assisted by Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and the Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue Team.

When was Katie last seen?

Police say at about 9.30am on Friday a woman matching Ms Kenyon’s description left an address on Todmorden Road, Burnley with a man and travelled in a silver Ford Transit, registration MT57 FLC, to the Bolton by Bowland area of north Lancashire.

She has not been seen since.

Her white Ford Fiesta was dropped off at a house in Todmorden Road in Burnley with her belongings, her family said.

Her sister, Sarah Kenyon, writing on Facebook said: “It is now a waiting game, we have done everything we can, searched everywhere, contacted everyone.

“This is breaking us all and we are all so greatly appreciated for everyone’s help.”

Katie is described as white, 33, 5ft 9in, with shoulder length strawberry blond/ginger highlighted hair. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt/jacket and white vest top, black leggings and flip flops.

A number of lines of inquiry are being followed as searches are under way in the rural area with assistance from firefighters and mountain rescue team members.

Police issued a photograph of the silver Transit van – found in Burnley – as they appealed for anyone who saw the vehicle, or has dashcam footage, to come forward.

Has anyone been arrested?

Andrew Burfield has been charged with Katie’s murder, cops have confirmed.

The 50-year old was arrested on suspicion of her murder with Lancashire Police stating that they believed he was known to Katie at the time.

He made a brief appearance at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court charged with murder.

Burfield, of Todmorden Road, Burnley, spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address during the three-minute hearing.

Wearing a grey sweatshirt and jogging bottoms, Burfield, flanked by three prison officers, was told his murder charge could only be dealt with at a higher court and he was remanded into custody until Friday.

Gill Smith, chairwoman of the bench, told him: “You will be remanded into custody until tomorrow where you will appear at Preston Crown Court.”

What have police said?

Det Supt Gary Brooks, Lancashire Police’s head of major crime, said there had not been any sightings of Katie.

He said: “While I hold some slim hope that Katie may still be found alive I’m sad to say that Katie has now been missing for over four days.

“Despite extensive police enquiries and media appeals we have not found Katie nor have there been any sightings of Katie.

“We have spoken to Katie’s family today and they are understandably extremely upset by this latest development and I have officers continuing to offer them support. My thoughts are with them at this time.

“I am really grateful for all the help that members of the public have given us so far and I would continue to appeal to anyone who has any information, however small, to come forward and speak to us. While we do have someone under arrest our enquiries are very much ongoing.

“We are continuing to search a number of different locations in connection with this investigation, including at Gisburn Forest and I am grateful to colleagues from Merseyside and North Wales, and other emergency service partners who are offering assistance in the these complex and wide-scale searches.

“I am aware that many members of the public have offered to help us in those searches and while I am grateful for that I would dissuade anyone from doing so. The area we are searching is very large and remote with no phone signal.

“The police teams are trained professionals who are used to doing this sort of work and I would hate for someone to get lost or come to harm while trying to help. Please leave it to us.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log 800 of April 24 or you can contact us through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/0401020119P01-PO1