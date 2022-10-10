Stefan Sylvestre was given a life sentence in 2009 for the acid attack on Katie Piper

Police are urgently hunting the man who threw acid over television presenter Katie Piper after he was recalled to jail for breaching his licence conditions.

Stefan Sylvestre, from Shepherd’s Bush, west London, was given a life sentence in 2009 for the attack and was told he must serve a minimum of six years before he would be eligible for parole. He was released in 2018 when he was aged 30.

A Probation Service spokeswoman said on Sunday: “We are urgently working with the police to bring the offender back to prison where he’ll face longer behind bars.”

Mr Sylvestre was recalled to prison for breaching his licence conditions, a time Ms Piper, 38, described as "really difficult" for her.

The TV presenter suffered life-changing injuries to her face and neck in the pre-planned attack that left her permanently scarred.

Ms Piper was left fighting for her life after her obsessive ex-boyfriend Daniel Lynch arranged for Mr Sylvestre to throw the corrosive liquid in March 2008. The attack was caught on CCTV, and the two men were later arrested.

Mr Lynch was jailed for life with a minimum of 16 years for sexually assaulting Ms Piper and telling Mr Sylvestre to throw acid over her. He will remain behind bars until at least 2025.

The pair had dated briefly before steroid-fuelled martial arts fan Mr Lynch, who had a previous conviction for pouring boiling water over a man, became obsessively jealous.

In court, both Mr Lynch and Mr Sylvestre were told by Judge Nicholas Browne QC they were “the face of pure evil”.

Mr Sylvestre’s parole application for release was approved in 2018 and he was released in October of that year.

In 2009, Ms Piper gave up her right to anonymity in order to increase awareness about burn victims. Later in the same year, she established a charity, the Katie Piper Foundation, aimed at raising awareness of the plight of victims of burns and other disfigurement injuries.

She was awarded an OBE in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours list in recognition of her services to charity and burns survivors.