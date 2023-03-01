Kaylea Titford had spina bifida, and depended on others for her care.

Kaylea Titford died in October 2020 after becoming morbidly obese (Photo: PA)

Warning: readers may find details of this story distressing

A mother and father are to be sentenced for leaving their 16-year-old disabled daughter to die “in squalor”, in what is expected to be the first court hearing in Wales to be televised.

Sixteen-year-old Kaylea Titford, whose disability left her wheelchair-bound and dependent on others for her care, was found lying in soiled clothing and bed linen after she died at her home in Newton, Powys, Wales, in October 2020, weighing 22 stone and 13lbs, with a body mass index of 70.

Her parents, father Alun Titford and mother Sara Lloyd-Jones, are appearing for sentencing at the Swansea Crown Court on Wednesday (1 March). Titford was found guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence at Mold Crown Court in early February. Lloyd-Jones, 39, pleaded guilty to the same charge last year.

In her opening submissions during the sentencing on Wednesday, prosecutor Caroline Rees KC said: “By the time of her death between October 9 [and] 10, Kaylea Titford was living in conditions unfit for any animal, let alone for a vulnerable 16-year-old girl who depended on others for her care.

Alan Titford, 45, has been found guilty of the manslaughter by gross negligence of his 16-year-old morbidly obese daughter Kaylea Titford. (Credit: PA)

“Kaylea lived and died in squalor and degradation,” she said. Ms Rees told the court Kaylea, who had spina bifida, had not returned to school since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, and had not seen a doctor for at least six months.

“Because of the lockdown, Kaylea’s exposure to those outside her family was extremely limited,” Ms Rees told the court. “This allowed both defendants to avoid the scrutiny of the outside world.”

The court heard Kaylea had been bed-bound for months before her death, and her condition worsened the more the family spent on takeaways. “Kaylea had not used the toilet or shower since before lockdown,” Ms Rees said. “During the last months of her life she was bed-bound, eating, sleeping and defecating in her own bed.”

Kaylea’s skin was “severely inflamed and ulcerated, so deeply in areas that the fat was exposed”. Ms Rees said when the teenager was moved from where she had died, “police officers then observed her bed and saw maggots in various stages of development crawling over the bed”.

When father Alun Titford was asked during his trial why he had failed to care for his disabled daughter, he told the court: “I’m lazy.” Titford told the court that he believed that Kaylea had gained between two and three stone over lockdown, with the family regularly ordering takeaways four to five nights a week.

The prosecution had argued that Kaylea had not used her wheelchair since the start of lockdown, a statement Titford would first tell police officers before later telling the court that he had seen her in her wheelchair in the home.