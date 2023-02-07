16-year-old Kaylea Titford was found dead in the family home in Newtown, Powys in Wales in October 2020

Alun Titford, 45, has been found guilty of the manslaughter by gross negligence of his 16-year-old morbidly obese daughter Kaylea Titford. (Credit: PA)

The father of a morbidly obese teenage girl who died in her family home has been found guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence.

Alun Titford, 45, was convicted of the crime at Mold Crown Court on 7 February 2023. Kaylea Titford, 16, was was dead at the family home on Newtown, Powys in Wales in almost two and a half years earlier.

During the trial, the court was told that the teenager, who weighed 22st 13lbs at the time of her death, was found in conditions which were described as “unfit for any animal”. This included bed linen and the clothes Kaylea was wearing at the time being soiled.

Titford’s conviction comes after Kaylea’s mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, pleaded guilty to the same charge last year. Kaylea suffered from spina difida and used a wheelchair and died after an infection and inflammation from ulceration.