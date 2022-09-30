An author researching Keith Bennett’s murder said a skull had been found close to where the other Moors murders victims were buried

Moors murderer Ian Brady died without revealing the final resting place of Keith Bennett - but now more than 50 years on police are carrying out searches after a skull was found.

Police are now probing the reported discovery.

Keith, 12, was the only one of the children and teenagers murdered by Ian Brady and Myra Hindley whose remains have never been found.

Brady, who died in a high-security hospital in 2017 aged 79 had claimed he couldn’t remember where he had buried Keith. Hindley died in jail in 2002 at the age of 60.

The pair had lured children and teenagers to their deaths between July 1963 and October 1965, with four of them said to have been sexually assaulted.

But what happened to Keith Bennett and what is the latest in the search, and who were the others killed by Brady and Hindley?

Searches are being carried out to find the remains of Keith Bennett one of the children killed by Moors murderers Ian Brady and Myra Hindley.

What happened to Keith Bennett?

Keith was last seen by his mother in the early evening of June 16 1964 after he left home in Eston Street, Longsight, Manchester, on his way to his grandmother’s house nearby.

The 12-year-old was one of five victims of Ian Brady and Myra Hindley, with three of them later found buried on Saddleworth Moor.

Both Brady and Hindley were taken back to Saddleworth Moor to help police find the remains of the outstanding victims but only Pauline’s body was recovered.

Brady claimed he could not remember where he had buried Keith.

In 2009, police said a covert search operation on the moor, which used a wealth of scientific experts, had also failed to discover any trace of the boy.

Keith Bennett

What is the latest developments in the search?

Fresh hopes were raised on Friday when a report in the Daily Mail revealed that author Russell Edwards believes he has located the youngster’s makeshift grave following “extensive soil analysis” which indicated the presence of human remains.

It is said Mr Edwards commenced his own dig – close to where the other Moors Murders victims were found – and uncovered a skull with teeth present which independent experts are reported to have concluded is human.

Greater Manchester Police Force Review Officer Martin Bottomley said: “Following direct contact with the author, we were informed that he had discovered what he believes are potential human remains in a remote location on the Moors and he agreed to meet with officers yesterday afternoon to elaborate on his find and direct us to a site of interest.

He said the site was assessed late on Thursday night and, on Friday morning, specialist officers began initial exploration activity.

He added: “We are in the very early stages of assessing the information which has been brought to our attention but have made the decision to act on it in line with a normal response to a report of this kind.

“It is far too early to be certain whether human remains have been discovered and this is expected to take some time.

“We have always said that GMP would act on any significant information which may lead to the recovery of Keith and reunite him with his family. As such, we have informed his brother of the potential development.”

Moors murderers Ian Brady and Myra Hindley.

Who was Keith’s mum Winnie Johnson?

Keith’s mother, Winnie Johnson, died aged 78 without fulfilling her wish to give him a proper Christian burial.

She died in 2012 and had fought a long campaign to get Ian Brady to reveal where her son was buried.

In footage filmed not long before she died she made a final plea to her son’s killer.

She said her last dying wish was to find out where the Moors Murderer buried her son and asked him to ‘tell me where Keith is’.

She said: “I want him (Keith) found before anything happens to me because I’ve got cancer and I don’t know when I’m going to die.

“I want Brady to know that I’ve got cancer and if he has any decency or respect for himself and me, he will tell me where Keith is before anything happens to me.

“Brady, I’m wanting you to tell me where Keith is before anything happens to me.”

Police search an area on Saddleworth Moor, in north west England.

The Moors Murders victims: (From left) John Kilbride, 12, 10-year-old Lesley Ann Downey Edward Evans, 17, Pauline Reade, 16, and 12-year-old Keith Bennett. Credit: PA

Who were the other children killed by the Moors murderers?

Pauline Reade, The-16-year-old disappeared on her way to a disco on July 12 1963.

John Kilbride: The 12-year-old was snatched in November the same year.

Lesley Ann Downey: Lured away from a funfair on Boxing Day 1964 the 10-year-old was stripped, sexually abused and tortured, with her last moments captured on a harrowing audio recording.

Edward Evans: was 17 years old when he was killed in October 1965.

Floral tributes overlook Saddleworth Moor.