Four eggs were thrown at King Charles in York during a visit in November

A student who is accused of throwing eggs at King Charles appeared in court wearing a crop top exposing his midriff.

Flamboyantly dressed Patrick Thelwell, 23, was not deterred by the cold snap as he was pictured arriving at York’s Magistrates Court on Friday (20 January). The photos show he was also wearing an opened patterned shirt and camouflage trousers.

Thelwell has been charged with a Section 4 public order offence relating to an incident on 9 November. The King and Queen Consort had just arrived in the city to unveil a statue of the late Queen at York Minster, and were being welcomed by local dignitaries, when a figure in the crowd threw four eggs, all of which missed. Charles and Camilla were ushered away by security shortly after the incident.

Patrick Thelwell, 23, arrives at York Magistrates’ Court. Picture: PA Wire

He pleaded not guilty to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour. His solicitor, Nicola Hall, said the issues at trial would include whether his actions “were part of legitimate protest” and whether they “looked likely to cause fear of unlawful violence”.

“He would take the view his actions were necessary and part of a protest against the establishment,” Ms Hall told the court. Senior District Judge Paul Goldspring released Thelwell on unconditional bail until his trial at the same court on 14 April.