Kingsley Pond death: Floral tributes left for two-year-old girl found dead in water
Well-wishers have left a flower tribute at Kingsley Pond after a two-year-old girl was found dead in the water.
and live on Freeview channel 276
A flower tribute has been left at a village pond on Tuesday morning (September 12), after a toddler was found dead in the water. The two-year-old girl was reported missing from her home on Forge Road in Kingsley, near Bordon, Hampshire, at about 5pm on Sunday (September 10).
She was later found in Kingsley Pond a short time later and died in hospital on Monday (September 11), triggering a murder investigation. A woman, in her 40s, was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Flowers, alongside hand-written cards, were placed by well-wishers in memory of the little girl as the police kept a close watch on the area as part of their ongoing enquiries. One card says: “RIP little one. Gone well too soon. Taken to heaven now. Sleep tight, little one.” Another wrote: “RIP little angel.”
Police were called at 5.02pm on Sunday to a report of a two-year-old who had gone missing from her home and she was found a short time later in the pond. She was taken to hospital in a serious condition but sadly died the next day.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has now issued an appeal for information from the people to establish the circumstances prior to the incident. Police have also cordoned off a house about 2,000ft (600m) from the pond and are searching undergrowth at the scene.
Anyone with information can call 101, quoting number 44230369036. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or you can submit information through our online portal by going to Public Portal (mipp.police.uk) Op Brathay.