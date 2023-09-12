The child was reported missing from her home in Kingsley, Hampshire on Sunday

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a two-year-old girl, who was found in a pond in Hampshire.

Police were called at 5.02pm on Sunday (10 September) to a report of a girl who had gone missing from her home on Forge Road, Kingsley, Bordon. Following a short search, the toddler was found unresponsive in Kingsley Pond.

She was taken to hospital in a serious condition, but sadly died later on Monday (11 September). Her family are being supported by specialist officers.

Hampshire police confirmed that a woman in her 40s is in custody for questioning. The force is working to establish exactly what happened, and are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area of Kingsley Pond prior to the tragic incident.

A spokeswoman said: “Officers are appealing for information following the death of a child who was found unresponsive at Kingsley Pond.”

She added that officers will be in the area, and members of the public should feel free to approach them if they have any concerns, questions, or information.

