The ‘major’ crash took place on the Cleddau Bridge in Pembrokeshire, Wales.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A driver is “severely” trapped and many passengers have been injured after a 52-seater bus and a car collided on a bridge in Wales.

Fire crews declared a ‘major incident’ on the Cleddau Bridge at Pembroke Dock in west Wales, after attending reports of a crash which took place at around 2:15pm on Tuesday (5 September).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it is currently working to extract a “severely” trapped driver from the wreckage, while emergency services on the scene are administering first aid to passengers who have been injured.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at approximately 2.14pm, to reports of a road traffic collision on the A477. We sent five emergency ambulances, one duty operations manager, one Cymru High Acuity Response Unit, and non-emergency patient transport service vehicles to the scene.”

Five fire crews - from Pembroke Dock, Milford Haven, Haverfordwest, Tenby and Narberth - are also in attendance. The incident is ongoing, with police and ambulance services saying more information will be released when available.

Meanwhile, the local health board have requested on social media for people to only attend A&E at Withybush Hospital if suffering from a life-threatening illness or injury.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Hywel Dda Health Board said in a statement: “We are aware of a serious road traffic incident affecting the Cleddau Bridge, near Neyland in Pembrokeshire.

“The incident is being managed by the relevant emergency services. In order for us to support the incident response, we’re asking people to only attend A&E at Withybush Hospital if you have a life-threatening illness or serious injury, such as: severe breathing difficulties; severe pain or bleeding; chest pain or a suspected stroke; or serious trauma injuries (e.g. from a car crash).

“To ensure that we can treat patients appropriately, we urge you to choose your healthcare services very carefully, so that we are only seeing people with urgent or emergency care needs in A&E.”

The A477 between Pembroke Dock and Haverfordwest is currently shut in both directions at the Cleddau Bridge, between the Honeyborough and Pembroke roundabouts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford, said the news of the crash in Pembrokeshire was “worrying” - adding that his thoughts are with those involved.

Mr Drakeford posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying: “Worrying to hear news of a major incident on the Cleddau Bridge. Details are still emerging. My thoughts are with all those involved and my thanks to the first responders and emergency services working at the scene.”