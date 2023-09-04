A 6-year-old boy, a teenage girl and a woman in her 30s have died following the collision

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a fatal crash in the Ripon area involving a double decker bus led to the death of a woman and two children.

A woman in her 30s, a teenage girl and a 6-year-old boy were killed in the crash which took place on the A61 between South Stainley and Ripley at around 2.30pm on Sunday 3 September. Vehicles involved in the crash included a silver Vauxhaul Meriva, a blue Toyota Aygo and a double decker bus.

The two cars were travelling in the direction of Ripley while the bus was travelling in the opposite direction. The road in question was closed for a portion of time while emergency service attended, with it reopening at around 11.30pm the same evening.

North Yorkshire Police said: "Sadly, all three occupants of the Vauxhall Meriva, a woman in her 30s, a teenage girl and a six-year-old boy, died following the collision. Their next of kin have been informed and are receiving specialist support.

"The driver of the bus was taken to hospital with leg injuries, some of the bus passengers sustained minor injuries and were taken to hospital, and the two people in the Toyota were not injured."

Officers have now launched an investigation into the crash and are appealing for information. The force added: "Officers are appealing to anyone who saw any of the vehicles prior to the collision or witnessed the collision to get in touch if they have not already spoken to officers. They are also appealing to anyone who may have dashcam footage of the vehicles travelling along the A61 prior to the collision or of the collision itself, to get in touch.