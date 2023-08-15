Officers responded to the call in the early hours of Monday morning after a member of the public found the body of man lying in the road

College Road in Doncastert city centre was sealed off for much of yesterday following the man's death.

Police in Doncaster have launched an appeal for information after a man was found dead in the street outside a local police station following a suspected fatal road traffic collision.

The man, who has not been identified, is said to have been found by a member of the public on College Road in the early hours of Monday morning (14 August), only meters away from Doncaster Police Station. Police responded to the call at around 1.55am and part of College Road was sealed off to drivers for much of Monday as officers continued their inquiries.

Officers believe that he may have been involved in a hit-and-run type incident, with a statement from South Yorkshire Police stating: "On Monday 14 August at 1.55am, emergency services were called to College Road after members of the public found the body of a man in the road. Officers believe that the man, who suffered multiple injuries, has been involved in a collision with a vehicle at some time overnight that has failed to stop at the scene.

"Officers are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward. Any motorist with dash cam footage who was travelling through the College Road area overnight are asked to review their recordings and send on any relevant footage.

"You can pass information to police via our new online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 68 of 14 August when you get in touch. If you have dash cam footage, you can email this to [email protected] quoting the same incident number in the email subject line.