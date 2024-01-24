Kingsway murder: Man who died after serious assault at A34 traffic light junction named as Sadiq Al-lami
The family of Sadiq Al-lami, who died following an altercation at a traffic light earlier this week, has paid tribute to the 30-year-old
A man who died following an altercation at a traffic light earlier this week has been named. Sadiq Al-lami, 30, died after he was seriously assaulted at the junction near Parrs Wood on the A34 Kingsway in East Didsbury in Manchester before 1.40am on Thursday, January 23.
Greater Manchester Police has since launched a murder investigation into the incident. An 18-year-old man has been arrested and remains in custody for questioning.
Sadiq's family have now issued a tribute via the police, describing him as "always full of life". They said: “Sadiq's warmth and love touched the hearts of everyone that he met. His love and laughter were contagious, and he was always full of life. Sadiq will be greatly missed and will never be forgotten.”
Police said specially trained officers are continuing to support the family who have requested further privacy whilst they grieve for their loss. Enquiries are ongoing into this incident and anyone with information, or who believes they may have CCTV or dashcam footage which could assist detectives, is asked to come forward by calling 101 and quoting log 166 of 23/01/2024.
Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be dialled anonymously on 0800 555 111. Details can also be submitted directly online using the dedicated Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP).
