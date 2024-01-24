Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who died following an altercation at a traffic light earlier this week has been named. Sadiq Al-lami, 30, died after he was seriously assaulted at the junction near Parrs Wood on the A34 Kingsway in East Didsbury in Manchester before 1.40am on Thursday, January 23.

Sadiq's family have now issued a tribute via the police, describing him as "always full of life". They said: “Sadiq's warmth and love touched the hearts of everyone that he met. His love and laughter were contagious, and he was always full of life. Sadiq will be greatly missed and will never be forgotten.”

Police said specially trained officers are continuing to support the family who have requested further privacy whilst they grieve for their loss. Enquiries are ongoing into this incident and anyone with information, or who believes they may have CCTV or dashcam footage which could assist detectives, is asked to come forward by calling 101 and quoting log 166 of 23/01/2024.