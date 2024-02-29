Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kyle Ratcliffe, the father of Brianna Ghey's teenage killer Eddie Ratcliffe, has been jailed after admitting to sexual offences against teenage girls.

The 36-year-old admitted to two charges of exposure involving two 16-year-old girls at a bus stop in November 2023, shortly before his son went on trial for the murder of Brianna. The elder Ratcliffe also admitted to taking a photograph of a pre-pubescent girl after secretly recording her in a changing room in August 2023.

He was handed a 15-month prison sentence after the court also heard of previous convictions for similar offences. Ratcliffe, who appeared from custody at HMP Forest Bank in Salford, will also be put on the sex offenders register for 10 years, with Judge John Potter telling him at Manchester Crown Court that he was a risk to young women.

Judge Potter, who lifted a reporting restriction preventing the publication of Ratcliffe's prosecution, said: “This is not the first time in your life you have harmed others in this way. The offences on this indictment coupled with your previous convictions make it quite clear that you have a sexual attraction towards female children and teenagers whom you objectivise for the purpose of you own sexual gratification. This, Mr Ratcliffe, has potential to cause very serious harm and portrays you, in my judgment, as currently presenting a significant risk to such individuals.”