A man has been arrested after an eight-year-old girl and her father was shot by a gunman in west London.

The young girl was sitting in a car with her parents in on Southern Row, Ladbroke Grove just after 5.30pm on Sunday, November 24 when the gunman opened fire. The 34-year-old father has been left with potentially life-changing injuries, with the eight-year-old child was undergoing going surgery in Monday (November 25)but is aid to be in a stable condition.

Superintendent Owen Renowden of the Metropolitan Police said: “Last night at approximately 5.30pm we received numerous 999 calls to Southern Row reporting that shots had been fired, that a number of people in a vehicle had been injured. We immediately dispatched units to the scene, including local officers from the emergency response teams on the borough, supported by armed officers from the specialist firearms command.

Superintendent Owen Renowden said that a man had been arrested following a shooting that injured an eight-year-old girl and her father, 34, in west London. | Aaron Chown/PA Wire

“On arrival, officers located a 34-year-old man and an eight-year-old girl who had sustained serious gunshot injuries. Also present in the car were a two-year-old child and a 32-year-old woman who were thankfully unharmed.”

He added: “This is an appalling incident that has left two people seriously injured, including a young girl who thankfully is in a stable condition this morning. I am appealing to the public who may have been in the area at the time of the shooting. Did you hear any gunshots around 5.30pm yesterday evening? Did you see anyone fleeing from the area?

“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information surrounding this incident. Your information matters, no matter how insignificant you may think it is.”

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident. He has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Local MP Joe Powell condemned the shooting in a post on X (formerly Twitter) and said that recent similar incidents, including the death of 15-year-old Rene Graham in August, had “concerned” residents. The Labour MP said: ”These senseless acts of violence have no place on our streets.

“I know residents in the local community will be rightly concerned for their safety after several recent incidents in the neighbourhood. We must work together to better prevent these horrific crimes from happening, and hold those responsible to account.”