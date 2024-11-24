Westminster Bridge stabbing: Man fighting for his life after being stabbed in London

David George
By David George

Health Specialist

24th Nov 2024, 1:28pm

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after a stabbing on Westminster Bridge, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers were called at about 10.45am on Sunday after a fight reportedly broke out on the bridge in central London.

Met Police attended with the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance, and found a man suffering from a stab injury. He has been taken to hospital in a critical condition, according to officers.

The Metropolitan Police are investigating the incident. | Getty Images/iStockphoto

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and one person has been arrested on suspicion of affray. Two of them have been taken to hospital for minor facial injuries.

A road closure is in place on the bridge and police have said inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

