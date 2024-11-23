Motorist, 34, dies after car crash in West Yorkshire as police launch an investigation
At 1am this morning (November 23) emergency services rushed to Moorhead Lane, West Yorkshire, at the junction with Beechwood Grove. There, a single vehicle collision required both police and paramedics to respond.
A blue Renault Captur, which had been travelling north-east towards Saltaire, had collided with a wall. The driver, a 34-year-old man from Bradford, was given emergency treatment but was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
Now, West Yorkshire Police are investigating what happened. A spokesperson for the police force said: “A road closure has remained in place while the scene is being cleared.
“Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the vehicle being driven in the area in the time leading up to it, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam or CCTV footage, to contact them.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting reference 13240638046.”
