Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An investigation has been launched after the remains of a baby was found in Greater Manchester.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police reported that a female dog walker discovered the body of an infant, referred to by authorities as Baby A, near Ashtons Field, Salford, at approximately 12.30pm on Wednesday.

Greater Manchester Police said it is too early to tell the baby’s ethnicity, gender and where they were from. The force is following several lines of inquiry to understand how long they were in the field and how they died.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Superintendent and District Commander for Salford, Neil Blackwood said: “All of this is extremely sensitive, and this investigation needs to be handled with the utmost care it deserves, and it is going to take time.

An investigation has been launched after the remains of a baby was found in near Ashtons Field, Salford. | Getty

“We know that this news will devastate our communities, and while we do not have all the answers to these questions yet, I want to reassure residents that we will do all we can to find out what has happened here.

“The most important thing for us right now is to find answers for this baby and I would urge anyone who has any information at all to get in touch with us.

“Even the most minor detail could be crucial to our investigation. If you have seen anyone in the area over the last few days, or know who the parents could be, please call us as soon as you can.”

A post-mortem examination is expected in the next two days.