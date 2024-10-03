Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Six people have been arrested after a newborn baby died and a mother was left with serious injuries in a hit-and-run.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire Police said a pregnant woman, aged in her 30s, was walking along a pedestrian crossing in the village of Bamber Bridge on Sunday when she was struck by a car.

She was admitted to hospital where her son was delivered but died a short time later. The mother remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The car, believed to be a dark-grey Toyota Prius with the registration FY62 MXC, did not stop at the scene and police are still trying to locate the vehicle. It happened in Station Road close to the junction with Longbrook Avenue and Fourfields.

The junction of Statin Road, Fourfields and Longbrook Avenue in Bamber Bridge Picture: Google | Google

The force said a 17-year-old girl from Lostock Hall; a 19-year-old man from Bolton; and a 40-year-old man from Blackburn; have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and attempting to pervert the course of justice. The trio remain in custody.

Two teenage boys, aged 15 and 17; and a 53-year-old man have also been arrested in connection with the incident and have been bailed pending inquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Jill Riley urged anyone with information or CCTV footage to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is an absolutely appalling incident which has resulted in the death of a little baby and has left his mother very poorly in hospital and my thoughts are with their loved ones,” she said. “Our investigation is making good progress, but I would still like to hear from anyone who may have footage or information which could help us piece together the events which led to this tragic collision and what happened afterwards.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log 1163 of September 29, email [email protected] or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.