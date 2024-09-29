Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two teenagers have been left in a life-threatening condition after being hit by a car that mounted the pavement.

One person has been arrested and two teenagers rushed to hospital after an out-of-control car climbed the pavement and struck the pair, both 18. The incident took place in Whitworth Street West near Deansgate Locks at 10.30pm last night (September 28).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A woman in her 30s has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. She remains in custody at this time.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to Greater Manchester Police, a Toyota Yaris was travelling down the road when it hit a Vauxhall Corsa, mounted the kerb and collided with a Kia Sportage and other street items.

Detective Constable Simon Venguedasalon said: “Since this incident we have conducted our inquiries overnight and are now in a position to appeal to the public who were in the area for any eyewitness accounts and footage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We understand at the time, due to the location, [there were] plenty of witnesses to the incident and would urge them to come forward if we haven’t spoken to you yet.

“As part of our investigation we are keen to understand fully the moment leading up to the serious collision to ensure we can provide the necessary answers to the loved ones of the victims who are currently still receiving treatment.”