Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Parts of UK most in need of new driving instructors revealed as 70 per cent close their books to new clients.

A surge in the number of people learning to drive has prompted a shortage in driving instructors, the AA has revealed. And the UK's largest driving school says it now needs an additional 300 instructors to keep up with demand. Pupil registrations have soared by up to 127 per cent in some parts of the UK, the motoring body said, causing 70 per cent of driving instructors to close their books to new clients.

Camilla Benitz, AA Driving School MD, said: “We have seen significant regional booms of increased pupil registrations this year. It’s likely this increase in pupil demand is linked to the high waiting times for driving tests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“As it is taking longer for driving instructors to get their current pupils through their test, new pupil slots are not becoming available as often, meaning there is pent-up demand.

"Many of the areas showing high levels of new pupil registrations are densely populated urban areas and we need additional instructors to match that demand. Being a driving instructor is a flexible and rewarding career, which enables you to earn well, on your own terms."

The AA says a surge in the number of people learning to drive has prompted a shortage in driving instructors. | PA

Government statistics show a three per cent increase in provisional licence holding between May 2023 and May 2024, with the increase doubled among 25-to-30-year-olds, with a six per cent increase during the same timeframe.

The AA says new registrations are up five per cent nationwide this year but with significant regional spikes, including a rise of 127 per cent in Salisbury and 97 per cent per cent in Oldham. Liverpool, Oldham and Bristol are also among the cities most in need of new instructors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AA Driving School has released a list of the top ten places in the UK most in need of more driving instructors. | SWNS

Meanwhile, research from the DVSA revealed 70 per cent of more than 5,000 driving instructors polled are closed to new pupils, even though 20 per cent have increased their working hours in the last year.

Two-thirds (63 per cent) are now operating a waiting list to manage demand, with 10 per cent having more than 20 people signed up for a space. And 15 per cent of those expect to have this system in place for more than a year.

Top 10 places most in need of new driving instructors

Liverpool Oldham Bristol West London Blackburn Edinburgh Harrow Medway Salisbury Motherwell

Trish Hubbard, an AA Driving School franchisee who expanded her teaching area into Bristol this year because of the demand in that area, said: “Learner demand is certainly very high at the moment, especially in Avonmouth and at times I have had to close my diary as I can’t take any more pupils on.

“I feel sorry for pupils if I have to turn them down or ask them to wait. I choose to work 40-hours a week, as I like to earn well and be kept busy.”