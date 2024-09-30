Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are searching for a man in connection with a fatal collision that killed a woman in her 50s.

Warwickshire Police are searching for 23-year-old Akashdeep Singh following the crash on the M40. The incident took place on the northbound carriageway between the junction 11 at Banbury and junction 12 at Gaydon at around 7.15pm on Saturday, September 28.

Six vehicles were involved in the collision, including five cars and one Peugeot boxer van. Police believe that the Peugeot van driver left the scene on foot following the fatal collision.

The force released an image of Mr Singh and said that he has links to the West Midlands, in particular Oldbury. Warwickshire Police said: “Have you seen Akashdeep Singh or do you know where he is?

“If members of the public have information to help us find him or can share details about the collision, please get in touch. We’d also ask anyone who has dashcam footage of the collision, the Peugeot and the manner it was being driven prior to the collision to share it with us.”

The woman’s family and next of kin have been informed of her death and are being supported by specialist officers. Police have asked that anyone with any information about the crash reach out to investigators quoting the incident number 303 of September 28.