Homes in West London were evacuated after “radioactive” waste was found in bin bags near a primary school.

Emergency services were called to the scene after cleaning staff clearing out a semi-detached home of a pair of elderly “hoarders” on Bentworth Road in Hammersmith. The discovery was made after the bags were taken to nearby scrap dealers.

Police arrived at the scene, located around only 100 yards from a nearby primary school, around 7pm on Thursday evening (November 21). Specialist officers, who deal with chemical and radiation incident, were also in attendance.

Homes on Bentworth Road in Hammersmith were evacuated after "radioactive" waste was found while clearing out a home.

A dozen nearby homes were evacuated as a result of the response, with others told that they would not be able to access their home until it was deemed safe. The cleaner who made the discover, named George, told Metro: “I was called to come and clear out the property, there is so much stuff in there.

“Every room is filled with items; they haven’t thrown anything away for years. I took one load of bin bags and rubbish to the tip and when they scanned it they said I couldn’t leave it here because it was radioactive.

“I don’t even remember what was in them there was so much rubbish. I didn’t know what to do, but I had to go back to the house. One woman was 90, and she died, and the other man has been in a home. They’re hoarders, it could have been there for decades.”

A Met Police spokesperson said: ‘We were called after a person found an item they believed contained a harmful/chemical substance – it was checked and found to be safe. No further action.”