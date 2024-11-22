Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A “large part” of Gatwick Airport has been evacuated due to a “security incident” with the bomb squad called in.

Passengers were told to leave part of the London transport hub’s South Terminal, with the airport updating travellers on the official X (formerly Twitter) page. Gatwick Airport said: “ A large part of the South Terminal has been evacuated as a precaution while we continue to investigate a security incident.

Passengers have been evacuated from Gatwick Airport amid a "security incident" in the airport's South Terminal. | AFP via Getty Images

“Passengers will not be able to enter the South Terminal while this is ongoing. Safety and security of our passengers and staff remains our top priority. We are working hard to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”

Flights are currently still able to land at the airport and the North Terminal remains open as normal.

Sussex Police confirmed that the incident stemmed from a “suspected prohibited item in luggage”, with the bomb squad called in. The force said in an update: “ A security cordon is in place around the South Terminal at Gatwick Airport following discovery of a suspected prohibited item in luggage. Police were called at 8.20am this morning and, as a precaution, an EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) team is being deployed.

“ This is causing significant disruption and some roads around the South Terminal have been closed. We are advising the public to avoid the area where possible. Please keep an eye on our social media for updates and thank you for your patience while this is ongoing.”

Gatwick Express, the train service that connects the airport with central London, also confirmed that services would be suspended. The service said: "Gatwick Airport will not be served until further notice.

"This is due to the police and emergency services dealing with an incident at the airport. At present, the station and airport are being evacuated whilst the police are dealing with an incident. We would recommend delaying your journey until later this morning."

National Rail Enquiries added: “The police are dealing with an incident at Gatwick airport. The station and airport are currently being evacuated.

“Services are able to run through the station and area but will not call at Gatwick airport at this time. Please avoid travelling to the station whilst this incident is ongoing. This is expected to continue until approximately 2pm.”