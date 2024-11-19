Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has died at Dublin Airport after a “tragic” incident.

The man, who is believed to be a foreign national, died on Sunday afternoon (17 November). No foul play is suspected, sources told Irish media, but details of the incident are scant. According to reports, his death is being dubbed a “personal tragedy”.

Earlier in the day, Gardaí said that they were attending the scene of what they described as an “ongoing incident” at the airport. A Garda Síochána posted to social media just after 1pm to warn the public about potential disruption due to the situation.

The statement said on X, formerly Twitter: “Traffic Update Dublin: Gardaí at Dublin Airport are currently at the scene of an ongoing incident and wish to advise that traffic in the area is affected.” They warned motorists of potential disruption to their journeys, and said “motorists are advised to expect delays in the area”.

The post was later removed from X, with the reason as to why unclear. A Garda spokesperson said in a statement yesterday (Monday 18 November): “Gardaí and emergency services attended at the scene of an incident at Dublin Airport on Sunday 17th November 2024.” Dublin Airport has not provided any information on the tragedy.