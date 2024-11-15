Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eight members of what is known as the “French gang” face a total of 151 years in prison for raping a British tourist in a hotel in Magaluf.

The sexual assault on the 18-year-old girl was recorded on 14 August 2023. The trial for these events will soon take place in Palma, the capital of Mallorca.

The young men have been held on remand in custody since the day after the events, when Calvia Guardia Civil arrested six of them. Shortly afterwards, it became known that two others had been given time to return to their country, but were also arrested.

The events, according to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, took place around 7.30am on 14 August last year. The eight accused, seven French and one Swiss, went to room 108 of a well-known hotel in Magalluf.

Two of them were staying there and arrived with an 18-year-old British woman, who was semi-conscious due to alcohol consumption. Subsequently, two other men entered the room.

The defendants, for approximately half an hour, undressed her and acted together without “the consent” of the British tourist. The prosecution describes how several of them had oral, vaginal and anal sex with the girl. It also claims that they groped her and recorded the different actions they carried out. The videos were shared on the social media platform Snapchat.

Respected Majorcan newspaper Diario de Mallorca, outlining details of the female investigating judge's lengthy investigation into the sickening crime, said she had concluded at least five of the men took turns to rape their alleged victim while the other three sexually assaulted her. The tourist was also spat on, hit, insulted and bottom-whipped after her alleged rapists took advantage of her alcohol-induced 'state of semi-conscious' and stripped her naked in a room at the BH Mallorca Resort. The investigating judge found evidence pointing to one of the suspects filming 14 videos lasting 170 seconds, and another filming five videos lasting 142 seconds, according to Diario de Mallorca.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office accuses the eight young suspects, either as perpetrators or as co-operators, of five crimes of continuous sexual assault with carnal access and sexual assault without carnal access, a crime against privacy and another of abuse. It is also requesting that the young woman be compensated 100,000 euros for the moral damages and after-effects suffered as a result of the brutal sexual assault.

After the incident involving the British teenager, the BH Mallorca Resort said it was cooperating fully with the authorities and offered its support to the unnamed holidaymaker. A spokesman said in a statement at the time: “The BH Mallorca Resort deeply regrets what has happened and would like to manifest its firm and forceful repudiation of the alleged sexual attack that occurred in the early hours of Monday August 14 at the hotel.

“The hotel also wants to demonstrate its solidarity with the alleged victim of this aggression. We are co-operating fully with the Civil Guard and its investigators in everything they consider to be necessary.”