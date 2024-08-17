Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eight men have been charged over the gang rape of an 18-year-old British teenage tourist at a Magaluf hotel.

The suspects, seven Frenchmen and a Swiss national, are all being held on remand in prison in Mallorca or on the Spanish mainland and are expected to remain behind bars until their trial. The horror attack on the 18-year-old took place in August last year at the BH Mallorca Resort in Magaluf in the early hours of the morning and more details of the attack have only just emerged as the charges have been confirmed.

Respected Majorcan newspaper Diario de Mallorca, outlining details of the female investigating judge's lengthy investigation into the sickening crime, said she had concluded at least five of the men took turns to rape their alleged victim while the other three sexually assaulted her. The tourist was also spat on, hit, insulted and bottom-whipped after her alleged rapists took advantage of her alcohol-induced 'state of semi-conscious' and stripped her naked in a room at the BH Mallorca Resort.

The British youngster is said to have been filmed by the men on their mobile phones as they egged each other and the videos posted to a 'well-known social media network'. The investigating judge found evidence pointing to one of the suspects filming 14 videos lasting 170 seconds, and another filming five videos lasting 142 seconds, according to Diario de Mallorca.

Eight men have been charged over the gang rape of an 18-year-old British teenage tourist at a Magaluf hotel. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Five of the men have been charged with rape and three with sexual assault. Other charges laid include mistreatment and privacy crimes relating to the publication of the mobile phone videos.

No date for the men's trial has yet been set and it was not immediately clear if prosecutors or lawyers acting for the victim have already said what prison sentences they are seeking for the men if they end up being convicted as charged. Six of the suspects, five Frenchmen and a Swiss national aged 18 to 26, were taken into custody in Mallorca shortly after the alleged gang-rape. Another two were subsequently held in France on a European Arrest Warrant issued by a Spanish judge and extradited.

After the incident involving the British teenager, the BH Mallorca Resort said it was cooperating fully with the authorities and offered its support to the unnamed holidaymaker. A spokesman said in a statement at the time: “The BH Mallorca Resort deeply regrets what has happened and would like to manifest its firm and forceful repudiation of the alleged sexual attack that occurred in the early hours of Monday August 14 at the hotel.

“The hotel also wants to demonstrate its solidarity with the alleged victim of this aggression. We are co-operating fully with the Civil Guard and its investigators in everything they consider to be necessary.”

The spokesman added: “This hotel ratifies through this statement its commitment to the condemnation of all types of sexual attacks that affect peoples' dignity and physical integrity. Behaviour that undermines those rights has no place in this establishment.”

The Civil Guard in Mallorca said in a statement after the last of the eight arrests: “The Civil Guard has closed the investigation sparked by the alleged gang rape that took place in a hotel in Magaluf in the early hours of August 14 2023. Officers saw early on the complexity of the investigation, as the alleged aggressors didn't form part of the same group of friends but encouraged by other participants, had allegedly joined the group action in sporadic acts, meaning no type of relationship existed between them.”

Confirming the first six suspects had been held the day of the alleged sex attack and remanded in prison, a force spokesman added: “The probe continued to identify the two young men whose arrests were pending. One they had been identified, officers discovered they had taken a flight to Baden-Baden in Germany so they could head to their homes in the Strasbourg area.

“The Civil Guard sought the assistance of the French authorities through the normal channels and issued European Arrest Warrants to avoid them evading justice. On Sunday August 20 2023 the French police confirmed they arrested one of them in the French locality of Scherwiller before subsequently confirming a second arrest at Basilea Mulhouse Freiburg Airport in France, when that suspect was trying to take a flight to Turkey to avoid detention.”

Bruises were found on the tourist's arm during a medical examination which were believed to have been caused by her alleged rapists holding her down. She also suffered a cut to her chest.