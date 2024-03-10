Police outside the Beckside branch of Legacy Independent Funeral Directors in Hull after after reports of "concern for care of the deceased". Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Bodies are being removed from premises in Hull as a police probe into a funeral directors continues. Humberside Police has confirmed the move as part of an investigation into Legacy Independent Funeral Directors.

Cordons remain in place at three Legacy premises after reports of concern for care of the deceased at the sites. And ACC Thom McLoughlin has confirmed bodies have been moved from the Hull store.

"We received a report on Wednesday (March 6) expressing concern about the storage and management processes relating to care of the deceased in these locations," ACC McLoughlin said. "Since the initial report was made on Wednesday, 6 March, teams of highly skilled detectives and specially trained staff from Humberside Police have been working closely with partner agencies, including Hull City Council, East Riding of Yorkshire Council and His Majesty’s Coroner.

"Together we have been conducting extensive enquiries to fully understand the circumstances and concerns expressed in the report made to us. As part of this, we are now in the process of moving a number of deceased from the premises on Hessle Road in Hull to the local authority mortuary in Hull.

"Specially trained family liaison officers have already seen families involved and will continue to do so. These officers are working closely with our partners to ensure that families are provided with the most appropriate care and support for their personal circumstances whilst our investigation continues."

The force has launched a dedicated phone line and is urging anyone who has used Legacy Independent Funeral Directors and has concerns to contact them. They can call 0800 051 4674 or 0207 126 7619 if calling from abroad.

"Victim support also has a dedicated telephone line which is available to anyone who is experiencing distress or concern following this report and would like advice and guidance," ACC McLoughlin added. "This is available by dialling 0808 16 89 111.

"We have already received a number of calls from concerned members of the public and I want to offer my personal reassurance that we are working as hard as possible to make direct contact with each and every family that may have been affected by the concerns reported.

"This is a very complex investigation, with heartbroken and devastated families at the core of it, and we are determined to make sure that we keep the families involved at the heart of everything we are doing.

"We will continue to release updates as and when we are able, but we do need to be mindful not to jeopardise ongoing investigations and we ask that people refrain from speculating and show the utmost respect for bereaved families within our community."