Liam Jones Sheffield pub attack: Man jailed for killing 56-year-old with one-punch outside The Bessemer pub
A 20-year-old has been jailed after killing a a 56-year-old man who was out celebrating his birthday in a sickening one-punch attack.
Liam Jones brutally attacked 56-year-old Richard Wheeler on Orchard Lane in Sheffield following an altercation outside The Bessemer pub. Mr Wheeler was celebrating his birthday when he was attacked by Jones, 20, on July 15. He died 10 days later of the injuries sustained.
Jones was jailed for seven years for manslaughter at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday (December 8). The court was told Jones punched Mr Wheeler once, knocking him unconscious and leaving him with a traumatic brain injury which required urgent surgery. The attack was captured on camera and police arrested Jones just three minutes away after the help of CCTV operatives.
Jones, of Morland Road, Sheffield, must also serve a further three years on licence once his sentence ends. At an earlier hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on November 8, Jones pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter, two counts of GBH, one count of ABH, one count of possession of an offence weapon, and one of affray.
Detective Inspector Adam Watkinson, who led the investigation for South Yorkshire Police, said: “This violent and wicked attack has devastated the lives of Richard’s loved ones, and although this sentence will never make up for the loss they are suffering, I hope that it offers some level of justice for them knowing that Jones is now behind bars.
“We will continue to pursue those individuals who choose to use violence on the streets of South Yorkshire and bring them to justice and keep our communities safe.”
The family of Richard Wheeler released a photo and shared a statement following the sentencing, saying: “Please be respectful for the grieving family and friends of Rich who was a deeply loved and very liked man. He went out for a night out and never came home, no one should lose a loved one in this way. His spirit will always be with us”.
