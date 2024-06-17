Merrymeet near Liskeard in Cornwall. A murder probe has been opened after a woman was found dead nearby Picture: Google | Google

A woman was found dead at an isolated home - and police want to find out what happened

Devon and Cornwall Police are looking into the death of a woman in her 40s at what they call an “isolated property” near Merrymeet, Liskeard, and have opened a murder investigation.

Police were called by paramedics at about 8.40am on Saturday. The woman’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Detective Inspector Neil Blanchard, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “It is believed that the deceased, a woman in her 40s, and the suspect were known to each other. We are appealing for anyone with any information that could help us with our enquiries, to come forward.

“We would also urge people not to speculate on social media about the circumstances around this matter. In the coming days, there will be a heightened police presence in the area as our enquiries continue.”

A 75-year-old man from the Liskeard area has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody. Anyone with information for police can get in touch through the Devon and Cornwall Police website or call 101 quoting reference 50240146385.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

