Teenager killer Logan MacPhail, who stabbed his 15-year-old ex-girlfriend to death in the street, has been detained for life with a minimum term of 17 years.

MacPhail, who was 16 at the time of his crime, had stalked his ex-partner Holly Newton before stabbing her 36 times in an alleyway. CCTV from the scene showed the boy following Holly and her friends through Hexham in Northumberland for an hour, wearing a baseball cap and a snood, before launching the brutal attack.

A teenage boy who tried to intervene in the attack was also stabbed but was not fatally injured. The trial at Newcastle Crown Court heard that MacPhail’s attack was launched after he could not accept that the couple’s 18-month relationship was over after they met in Army cadets.

Teenager Logan MacPhail has been jailed after killing his 15-year-old girlfriend. | Northumbria Police/PA Wire

The 17-year-old, who has autism and learning difficulties, was convicted of murder as well as wounding with intent following the trial. The judge on the case also lifted a reporting restriction that prohibited MacPhail from being named in reports due to his age last month.

MacPhail is said to have travelled 40 miles from his home in Gateshead to Holly’s home in Haltwhistle in Northumberland the night before the attack. The boy hunf around the home for hours and attempted to gain entry by convincing Holly’s siblings to let him in the house.

Holly Newton was murdered in an attack in an alleyway in Hexham.

He was later located and transported home by police after his mother reported him missing. Micala Trussler, Holly’s mother, had become so concerned over MacPhail’s behaviour that she contacted police and had arrange to speak to an officer about his behaviour the following afternoon, which would eventually be when Holly was stabbed to death.

The killer told the court that he had never intended to use the knife he was carrying to attack Holly, instead planning to use the blade to kill himself. However, the jury was unconvinced.

The court heard that Ms Trussler had become increasingly concerned that her daughter was the victim of domestic abuse, with Holly ending the relationship after realising MacPhail had become too controlling. MacPhail is said to have changed her social media passwords and made her believe he could hack her accounts, as well as threatening self-harm.

The court heard discussion over the level of culpability MacPhail had, in regards to his autism and learning difficulties. However, the prosecution stated that he was “perfectly able to make rational choices”, as shown in his ability to travel 40 miles to her home and disguising himself as he followed her the next day.

Sentencing MacPhail, Mr Justice Hilliard said: “The stark facts are that you made a conscious decision to stab a 15-year-old girl to death with a knife that you were carrying unlawfully in a public place having followed her secretly around town for an hour, all because your relationship with her had ended.

“You were jealous of the fact she might see someone else. What happened in this case should not happen to any child or any parent.”