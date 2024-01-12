Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police and an underwater search team have recovered a body in search of a missing woman. Formal identification is yet to take place but officers have informed the family of Lucy Charles, from Bangor-on-Dee, North Wales who had been reported missing on December 22.

Chief Inspector Stephen Roberts said: "Formal identification is yet to take place, but Lucy's family have been informed, and are being supported by specialist officers. The local Coroner has also been informed. My thoughts are with Lucy's family and friends at this difficult time."