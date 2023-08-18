The Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman called for “significant improvements to culture and leadership across the NHS” in the wake of the Lucy Letby trial.

A public inquiry has been ordered into the murders of seven babies by nurse Lucy Letby, the government has announced.

Letby, 33, was convicted today (18 August) of seven murder charges and attempting to kill six other newborns at the Countess of Chester Hospital. Prosecutors she was a “calculated opportunist” who used the vulnerabilities of premature and sick infants to camouflage her acts. Colleagues believe she may have committed the murders to get attention.

Shortly afterwards the government announced an independent inquiry "into the circumstances behind the murders and attempted murders of babies at Countess of Chester Hospital to help ensure families get the answers they need". It will look at "the circumstances surrounding the deaths and incidents, including how concerns raised by clinicians were dealt with".

This comes after the unit's lead consultant, Dr Stephen Brearey, told the BBC that hospital bosses failed to investigate allegations against Letby for months, and refused to call the police. They brought a grievance procedure against the doctors who raised concerns, and found in Letby's favour. The hospital is now under new management.

The Department for Health and Social Care said that the inquiry "will investigate the wider circumstances around what happened at the Countess of Chester Hospital, including the handling of concerns and governance". It will also look at what actions were taken by regulators and the wider NHS.

Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay said: “I would like to send my deepest sympathy to all the parents and families impacted by this horrendous case.

“This inquiry will seek to ensure the parents and families impacted get the answers they need. I am determined their voices are heard, and they are involved in shaping the scope of the inquiry should they wish to do so.

“Following on from the work already underway by NHS England, it will help us identify where and how patient safety standards failed to be met and ensure mothers and their partners rightly have faith in our healthcare system.”

The Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman called for “significant improvements to culture and leadership across the NHS” in the wake of the Lucy Letby trial.

Rob Behrens said: “We know that, in general, people work in the health service because they want to help and that when things go wrong it is not intentional. At the same time, and too often, we see the commitment to public safety in the NHS undone by a defensive leadership culture across the NHS.

“The Lucy Letby story is different and almost without parallel, because it reveals an intent to harm by one individual. As such, it is one of the darkest crimes ever committed in our health service. Our first thoughts are with the families of the children who died.

“However, we also heard throughout the trial evidence from clinicians that they repeatedly raised concerns and called for action. It seems that nobody listened and nothing happened.

“More babies were harmed and more babies were killed. Those who lost their children deserve to know whether Letby could have been stopped and how it was that doctors were not listened to, and their concerns not addressed, for so long.”

In 2015 and 2016, there was a significant rise in the numbers of babies who suffered serious and unexpected collapses in the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital. Letby was the only member of the nursing and clinical staff who was on duty each time the collapses happened.

She used various ways to harm the babies including injecting air into the bloodstream, injecting air into the stomach, overfeeding with milk, physical assaults and poisoning with insulin.

Some of the children were subjected to repeated attempts to kill them by the “cold, cruel and relentless” band 5 staff nurse, the trial – which began at Manchester Crown Court last October – heard. Letby’s presence when collapses took place was first mentioned to senior management by Dr Brearey in late June 2015.

Concerns among some consultants about Letby increased and were voiced to hospital bosses when more unexplained and unusual collapses followed.

She was not removed from the unit until after the deaths of two triplet boys and the collapse of another baby boy on three successive days in June 2016, and actually brought a grievance procedure against her colleagues over their complaints. They were ordered to apologise to her.

The hospital did not call the police until May 2017, by which time she had attacked five more babies, killing two. Dr Brearey told the BBC that managers were trying to avoid going the police: "If you want to call that a cover-up then, that's a cover-up."

She was eventually arrested at her semi-detached home in Westbourne Road, Chester, at 6am on 3 July 2018, and charged with murdering five boys and two girls and attempting to murder another five boys and five girls between June 2015 and June 2016. Letby, originally from Hereford, denied all the allegations.

The jury convicted her of seven counts of murder and seven counts of attempted murder. She fought back tears in the middle of the dock after the first verdicts were returned by the jury foreman, and her mother Susan, 63, could be heard sobbing and saying “you can’t be serious” and “this can’t be right”.She was cleared of one count of attempted murder, and the jury couldn't reach verdicts on six other charges.

Dr Nigel Scawn, medical director at the Countess of Chester Hospital, said: “We would like to extend our thanks to Cheshire Police for their extensive investigation and the work they did to bring this case to trial. We would also like to thank them for the comprehensive support that they have provided to all the families involved.

“Since Lucy Letby worked at our hospital, we have made significant changes to our services and I want to provide reassurance to every patient that may access our services that they can have confidence in the care that they will receive. Finally, and most importantly, our thoughts are with all the families and loved ones at this very difficult time. Thank you.”