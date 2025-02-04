A driver who was weaving across a busy motorway was brought to a stop by other motorists - and was found to have an empty whisky bottle in his vomit-covered car.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The terrifying incident unfolded when a blue Vauxhall Astra was seen driving slowly and weaving across the motorway.

Amos Chirimutu, who was driving, was also seen slumped over the steering wheel. Police say members of the public used their vehicles to slow traffic behind his car and managed to bring it to a stop. They then took the keys from the 42-year-old while they waited for police to arrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When officers arrived, they found Chirimutu, who was alone, sitting in the driver’s seat smelling strongly of alcohol. There was a near-empty bottle of whisky on the floor near his seat, and what appeared to be fresh vomit on the front passenger seat.

Chirimutu, of Maidstone, Kent, was arrested and had to be helped out of the vehicle. He was so intoxicated that he was unable to provide his details or a breath sample. A blood sample later had to be obtained at hospital several hours after the initial incident and was found to have 319 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood, four times the legal alcohol blood level.

The M25 | Ben Whitley/PA Wire

He has appeared at Maidstone Magistrates’ Court and was given a six-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. It happened on May 28 last year between Junction and Junction 9 of the M25 near Leatherhead.

Chief Inspector Karen Coyne from the Surrey Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “Chirimutu was slumped over the wheel of his car which he was driving on the M25 during the morning rush hour. The fact that he didn’t harm himself or anyone else in the process is a miracle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He had to be helped out of his car and was too drunk to communicate with officers at the scene. Thankfully, members of the public intervened to ensure he stopped driving – what could have happened otherwise doesn’t bear thinking about.

“This case demonstrates our commitment to tackling drink and drug driving in Surrey and sends a clear message to anyone thinking of taking that risk not to do it – it just isn’t worth it, and if you are caught, you will be dealt with.”

Chirimutu pleaded guilty to driving over the prescribed limit of alcohol, being unfit to drive due to alcohol and being in charge whilst unfit through alcohol at an earlier hearing in September. He was also ordered to complete an alcohol treatment requirement for nine months and banned from driving for 32 months.