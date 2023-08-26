A 39-year-old man is set to appear in court on Saturday over the death of Donald Patience, 4, following a dog theft.

A man will appear in court charged with the murder of Donald “Prentice” Patience, 45, who was found dead at a house in Bury after officers were called to reports of a labradoodle being stolen in a burglary.

Ian Gary Connell, 39, of Duke Street, Bolton, will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (August 26) over the incident.

Donald Patience, known to friends and family as ‘Prentice’, was found dead at the address on Ainsworth Road in Radcliffe on Tuesday (August 22). Officers arrived at the address at around 10.30am to respond to a call that a burglary was in process with his "beloved" white labradoodle dog being taken.

The force said it has now been established that Mr Patience, who was originally from Scotland, “had been dead for several days” although his cause of death is still being investigated.

Two other men, aged 27 and 41, were arrested on suspicion of murder but have been bailed pending further inquiries. Mr Patience’s loved ones described him as “a much-loved son, brother and father” who “will be sorely missed by many”.

Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Smith of GMP’s Major Incident Team said: "First, as a force, we would like to pass on our condolences to Donald’s loved ones at this extremely distressing time, we are doing all we can to get the answers they deserve and find out what has happened.

“Since we were made aware of this incident earlier this week our investigation has been swift and precise, with three arrested because of our enquiries with one at the scene at the time of the suspected burglary.

“I would like to reassure the local public, as I understand there will be alarm when finding out about this, but we are confident it is a targeted attack. We now want to appeal to the local community for any eyewitness accounts or footage of any activity that we may be able to link to this investigation.”

DCI Smith added: “We are also looking for people who may know Donald, have seen him walking his beloved white labradoodle in the local area or have any knowledge of any activity at or near his address, which is an end terrace on Ainsworth Road, since Friday 18 August 2023. It is crucial we have as much detail as possible to help piece together what has happened in this tragic incident where someone has sadly lost their life.

“We are keeping all available lines of enquiry open but no matter how small, your piece of information may be that crucial bit of evidence we need that can help us with this investigation.”