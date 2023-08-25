Donald Patience, 45, was found dead in his home in Bury shortly after police arrived in response to a burglary call

Police have launched a murder investigation after a 45-year-old father was found dead in his home in Bury while officers responded to a dog burglary call.

Donald Patience, known to friends and family as 'Prentice', was found dead at the address on Ainsworth Road in Radcliffe on Tuesday 22 August. Officers arrived at the address at around 10.30am to respond to a call that a burglary was in process with his "beloved" white labradoodle dog being taken.

Mr Patience was found shortly after officers arrived at the home. He was described by his family as "a much-loved son, brother and father and will be sorely missed by many".

His death was ruled as suspicious with police launching a murder inquiry in his death. Greater Manchester Police have questioned two men, aged 27 and 41, who have since been bailed pending further inquiries. A third man, 39, remains in police custody for questioning.

Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Smith of GMP’s Major Incident Team said: "First, as a force, we would like to pass on our condolences to Donald's loved ones at this extremely distressing time, we are doing all we can to get the answers they deserve and find out what has happened. Since we were made aware of this incident earlier this week our investigation has been swift and precise, with three arrested because of our enquiries with one at the scene at the time of the suspected burglary.

“I would like to reassure the local public, as I understand there will be alarm when finding out about this, but we are confident it is a targeted attack. We now want to appeal to the local community for any eyewitness accounts or footage of any activity that we may be able to link to this investigation.

DCI Smith added: “We are also looking for people who may know Donald, have seen him walking his beloved white labradoodle in the local area or have any knowledge of any activity at or near his address, which is an end terrace on Ainsworth Road, since Friday 18 August 2023. It is crucial we have as much detail as possible to help piece together what has happened in this tragic incident where someone has sadly lost their life.

“We are keeping all available lines of enquiry open but no matter how small, your piece of information may be that crucial bit of evidence we need that can help us with this investigation.”