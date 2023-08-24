The bus was stolen while the driver took a short break

Police have released images of a man they wish to trace after a bus was stolen

A UK police force is appealing for information on a man they wish to speak to after a bus was stolen from a city centre.

Nottinghamshire Police released CCTV images of a man they wish to trace in connection with the incident on Friday, August 4. The driver of the bus parked his empty vehicle on Peveril Drive near Castle Boulevard, Nottingham at around 7:40pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When he returned at 8:05 pm, he found that the vehicle had been stolen.

The bus is a purple Indigo Trent Barton bus that travels from Nottingham city centre to Long Eaton then Derby. At 7.55pm, near Maid Marian Way, the stolen bus caused the driver of a silver Volkswagen Golf to veer out of its way causing the car’s tyres to burst.

The bus was recovered shortly afterwards.

PC Matthew Fisher, who is investigating the incident with Notts Police, said: “This was a reckless and extremely dangerous theft. Bus drivers go through rigorous training to ensure they can operate these vehicles. We have carried out multiple lines of inquiry to ensure the person responsible is caught and held accountable for this offence.

“We are calling on the public’s help to assist us with our inquiries. We have released an image of a man we wish to trace that could help us with our investigation.

“Do you recognise the man in the picture or are you the man on the picture? Please get in touch with us as soon as possible.”