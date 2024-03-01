Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has lost sight in one eye after being attacked in the car park of a Chinese takeaway.

The assault happened in the car park of the Jade Palace Chinese restaurant in Roche, Cornwall. Police say two men attacked another, leaving the victim with a "significant" head injury that caused a loss of sight in one of his eyes.

A 24-year-old man from Roche was arrested on suspicion of assault and was released on police bail.