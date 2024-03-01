Man blinded in Chinese takeaway car park attack in Roche, Cornwall
A man has lost sight in one eye after being attacked in the car park of a Chinese takeaway.
The assault happened in the car park of the Jade Palace Chinese restaurant in Roche, Cornwall. Police say two men attacked another, leaving the victim with a "significant" head injury that caused a loss of sight in one of his eyes.
A 24-year-old man from Roche was arrested on suspicion of assault and was released on police bail.
It happened on Thursday, February 22 at about 10.30pm. Officers want to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time - anyone who can help can call Devon and Cornwall Police on 101, or go to their website - and quote incident number 50240044265.
