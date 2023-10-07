Man charged with Brixton murder appears in court

The incident happened just before 5pm on Tuesday

A 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a 22-year-old man.

Kyiza Sandiford, appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court today accused of the murder of Keelen Morris Wong, and of possession of an offensive weapon.

Mr Wong died from a knife injury on Coldharbour Lane in Brixton shortly before 5pm On Tuesday (3 October). Later that evening, Sandiford was arrested after attending a hospital and was remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.

Keelen Morris Wong was killed on Couldharbour Lane on Tuesday afternoon. Photograph: Metropolitan Police/PA

The Met has appealed for information and asked people to refrain from putting videos relating to the incident on social media.

"I know that these videos are causing enormous distress for the loved ones of the victim, and I would ask people to respect them by not circulating this upsetting footage," said Det Insp Kevin Martin.

"This awful attack took place in broad daylight, in front of people simply going about their business.

"I don't underestimate the impact such a horrific incident will have had on anyone who saw it.

"We have heard from a number of people but I am asking anyone who witnessed it to speak to us, in confidence, about what they saw."