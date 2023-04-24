Gary Stevens, 53, has been charged under the Dangerous Dogs Act

A man has been charged under the Dangerous Dogs Act following the death of another man at a house in Derby.

Wayne Stevens, 51, died at the scene after the attack at a property in Cameron Road at around 5.50am on Saturday morning (22 April).

The dog was shot dead by police as it posed a risk to officers and the public, Derbyshire Police said.

Police were called to a house on Cameron Road to reports that a man had been seriously injured (Photo: Google)

Gary Stevens, 52, of Cameron Road, Derby, has been taken into police custody and will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Monday (24 April).

The 53-year-old has been charged with being the person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death.

Derbyshire Police said: “Formal identification has taken place, and the victim has been named as 51-year-old Wayne Stevens.

“Wayne sadly died after suffering injuries from a dog attack. Our thoughts remain with his family and friends at this time.”

Anyone who can help with the enquiries is asked to contact the force with reference 215-220423.