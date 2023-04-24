A man has been charged under the Dangerous Dogs Act following the death of another man at a house in Derby.
Wayne Stevens, 51, died at the scene after the attack at a property in Cameron Road at around 5.50am on Saturday morning (22 April).
The dog was shot dead by police as it posed a risk to officers and the public, Derbyshire Police said.
Gary Stevens, 52, of Cameron Road, Derby, has been taken into police custody and will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Monday (24 April).
The 53-year-old has been charged with being the person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death.
Derbyshire Police said: “Formal identification has taken place, and the victim has been named as 51-year-old Wayne Stevens.
“Wayne sadly died after suffering injuries from a dog attack. Our thoughts remain with his family and friends at this time.”
Anyone who can help with the enquiries is asked to contact the force with reference 215-220423.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.