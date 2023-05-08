Man dances outside court after avoiding jail for shaving girlfriend’s hair

The jealous boyfriend danced outside court and posed for pictures after he narrowly avoided jail.

A man danced outside court after avoiding jail for shaving his girlfriend’s head.

Owen James Tysoe, 32, “lost his temper” and screamed “you’re a wh**e, you don’t deserve to live” at his partner. The unnamed woman woke at 7am to find Tysoe standing above her and shaving chunks out of her hair.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He accused her of cheating and then went on to smash up her bedroom TV before and kicking her door from its hinges. Tysoe then keyed “I love **’s c**k” on the bonnet of her car.

Tysoe, a former warehouse manager, shouted “you’re cheating ****s” while terrorising his former partner of three years on 29 January. His victim was left with minor injuries from where she tried to defend herself when Tysoe was shaving her head.

Appearing at Northampton Crown Court on Thursday (4 May), Tysoe of Mallows Drive, Raunds, Northamptonshire, was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and two counts of criminal damage.

The jealous boyfriend danced outside court and posed for pictures after he narrowly avoided jail.

'He’s lost his very good job'

Owen James Tysoe, 32, of Raunds, who larked around outside court after a judge heard how he forcibly shaved his girlfriend's hair and smashed up her car

Advertisement

Advertisement

In mitigation, barrister Nathalie Carter told the court: “This was very out-of-character. He’s lost his very good job as a result. Because he was incarcerated they couldn’t hold out that long for him.”

She said that the incident had caused Tysoe to lose his job as a warehouse manager where he was in charge of over 400 people. Barrister Nathalie Carter added: “He knew the man she was having an affair with. They flaunted it in his face while his father was dying.”

His Honour Judge David Herbert KC said: “You completely lost your temper with her. You caused her relatively minor injuries although they were unpleasant and frightening as far as she’s concerned.”

He added: “You have a chance now. You can move on and start your new job.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tysoe was handed a 12-month community order that includes 30 rehabilitation requirement days. He was also ordered to pay £250 compensation as well as cover court costs.