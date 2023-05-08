For the curious.
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago Eight dead after SUV ploughs into crowd outside Texas migrant shelter
3 hours ago Sum 41 confirm they are breaking up after almost three decades
8 hours ago Russia unleashes fresh series of deadly strikes on Ukraine cities
8 hours ago Dogs shot dead and man tasered in street by Met Police
8 hours ago Warning to pet owners as ‘beach bug’ kills dog and leaves eight ill
8 hours ago Met Office says when hot weather will hit after bank holiday washout

Man dances outside court after avoiding jail for shaving girlfriend’s hair

The jealous boyfriend danced outside court and posed for pictures after he narrowly avoided jail.

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
3 minutes ago

A man danced outside court after avoiding jail for shaving his girlfriend’s head.

Owen James Tysoe, 32, “lost his temper” and screamed “you’re a wh**e, you don’t deserve to live” at his partner. The unnamed woman woke at 7am to find Tysoe standing above her and shaving chunks out of her hair.

He accused her of cheating and then went on to smash up her bedroom TV before and kicking her door from its hinges. Tysoe then keyed “I love **’s c**k” on the bonnet of her car.

Most Popular

Tysoe, a former warehouse manager, shouted “you’re cheating ****s” while terrorising his former partner of three years on 29 January. His victim was left with minor injuries from where she tried to defend herself when Tysoe was shaving her head.

Appearing at Northampton Crown Court on Thursday (4 May), Tysoe of Mallows Drive, Raunds, Northamptonshire, was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and two counts of criminal damage.

The jealous boyfriend danced outside court and posed for pictures after he narrowly avoided jail.

'He’s lost his very good job'

Owen James Tysoe, 32, of Raunds, who larked around outside court after a judge heard how he forcibly shaved his girlfriend's hair and smashed up her carOwen James Tysoe, 32, of Raunds, who larked around outside court after a judge heard how he forcibly shaved his girlfriend's hair and smashed up her car
Owen James Tysoe, 32, of Raunds, who larked around outside court after a judge heard how he forcibly shaved his girlfriend's hair and smashed up her car

In mitigation, barrister Nathalie Carter told the court: “This was very out-of-character. He’s lost his very good job as a result. Because he was incarcerated they couldn’t hold out that long for him.”

She said that the incident had caused Tysoe to lose his job as a warehouse manager where he was in charge of over 400 people. Barrister Nathalie Carter added: “He knew the man she was having an affair with. They flaunted it in his face while his father was dying.”

His Honour Judge David Herbert KC said: “You completely lost your temper with her. You caused her relatively minor injuries although they were unpleasant and frightening as far as she’s concerned.”

He added: “You have a chance now. You can move on and start your new job.”

Tysoe was handed a 12-month community order that includes 30 rehabilitation requirement days. He was also ordered to pay £250 compensation as well as cover court costs.

Our sister title Northamptonshire Telegraph has also covered the court case - which you can read here.

Related topics:Domestic AbuseNorthamptonshire