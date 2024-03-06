Ben Crosby stabbed to death his partner Becci Rees-Hughes

A jury found that a man died accidentally in a high-speed police chase hours after killing his girlfriend. Ben Crosby, 46, left his last will and testament “in a prominent position” on the kitchen table of his home in Beverley after stabbing to death 37-year-old Hull University physics student Becci Rees-Hughes in the early hours of 25 July, 2022.

The sports massage therapist rang his parents to tell them what he’d done and they rushed to his house on Samman Road in the town, discovering Becci’s body slumped on a sofa inside, National World's sister title Yorkshire Post reports.

Crosby said his farewells to his parents before driving off in his VW Polo, sparking a major hunt involving numerous police cars and four armed response vehicles. Dashcam footage from one of the police vehicles, played to the jury, showed how a marked car tried but failed to block Crosby’s VW Polo in the centre of Hornsea, before he sped away in the direction of Seaton on the A1035, with officers in pursuit.

Crosby was estimated to be driving at a speed of up to 84mph when he cut the corner of a bend and drove into a van. The jury, sitting at Hull Coroner’s Court, asked to see the footage, which captured the violent, split-second, impact two more times. They took over three hours to conclude by a majority of eight to two that Crosby died accidentally after he negotiated the bend “on the opposite carriageway and collided with a Ford Transit van”.

The van driver, an electrician on his way to work, was left with life-changing injuries. The inquest was told there were no defects in the road, the vehicles were roadworthy and there were no issues of glare.

The van driver said in a statement it looked like Crosby "purposely turned onto my side of the road". He said: “I assumed the vehicle would correct its path but it continued towards me”.

