A crime scene cordon is still in place and the public are advised to avoid the area

A man has died after a suspected shooting in Manchester in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police found a man aged between 18 and 25 with serious injuries after a gun was discharged on Claremont Road in Moss Side.

The man was taken to hospital but was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

Greater Manchester Police have launched an investigation (Photo: Shutterstock)

Greater Manchester Police have now launched an investigation following the man’s death.

In a statement shortly after 6am on Monday morning, police said a scene is still in place at Princess Parkway and Claremont Road and the public are advised to avoid the area.

Detective Superintendent Jude Holmes said: “Firstly, my thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time in what is a devastating incident.

“Whilst the investigation is ongoing and at its early stages, we’re working extremely hard to understand the full circumstances.

“Our response has included increased patrols in the immediate area to keep the community safe, whilst a lot of work has been undertaken overnight and will continue today.”

Detective Holmes added: “Any details that may help us is asked to get in touch, as we know there were a number of potential witnesses to this serious incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greater Manchester Police on 101 quoting log number 40 of 15 August 2022.