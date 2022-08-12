The attack took place near Liverpool FC’s Anfield Stadium and four people were taken to hospital as a result

A man was arrested after a machete attack on four people in Liverpool

The incident took place on Thursday 11 August close to Liverpool FC’s Anfield stadium.

Multiple people were injured and admitted to hospital.

Here’s everything you need to know about the situation.

Police have arrested a 33-year-old man after four people were injured in a machete attack Anfield stadium in Liverpool.

What happened in the machete attack near Anfield?

Officers were called to reports of a man shouting in the street and attacking and slashing people with a weapon, near Arkles Lane, Anfield, close to Liverpool FC’s stadium, at about 5.30pm on Thursday.

Detective Inspector Neil Dillon from Merseyside Police said that officers did not believe the attack was “terror-related”.

The suspect, who is local to the area, was found a short time later nearby in Stanley Park, before being arrested on suspicion of four counts of attempted murder.

All the victims were taken to hospital, but none are believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

How many people were injured?

A total of four people were injured.

A 48-year-old man who had injured to his head, arms and hands, a 20-year-old man with arm injured and a 40-year-old man who was injured on his back and arm have all been released from hospital.

A 62-year-old woman, who suffered lacerations to her face, neck, body and arms remains in hospital.

Who was arrested?

Merseyside Police have confirmed that a 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion four counts of attempted murder.

The man, who has not been named by police, was technically released pending further investigation and inquiries, but has since been detained in hospital under the Mental Health Act.

Detective Inspector Neil Dillon said: “Our investigation is ongoing. While we understand how worrying incidents like this are, we don’t believe that it was terror-related and a man is currently detained in hospital under the Mental Health Act as we continue with the investigation.

“I would ask for anyone who was in the area of Priory Road or Ince Avenue yesterday who saw or heard anything, and hasn’t already spoken to police, to come forward as a matter of urgency.”