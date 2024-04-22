Man had NINE pints of Guinness and a pint of cider at pub then got into his van, veered into oncoming traffic and killed 83-year-old driving in opposite direction
A drink-driver who bought NINE pints of Guinness and a pint of cider has been jailed for five years for killing an 83-year-old man. Jason Briars, 54, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving following a fatal collision on A507 near Maulden in November 2021. The court heard that Briars was driving with twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system, after spending four and a half hours in a local bar, where he had bought nine pints of Guinness and a pint of cider.
Despite drinking excessive amounts of alcohol, Briars proceeded to drive his Ford Transit van along the A507 where he veered into oncoming traffic and collided with a Vauxhall Corsa travelling in the opposite direction. The driver of the Corsa, 83-year-old Thomas De Lacy, suffered serious injuries and later died in hospital.
A witness reported Briars had been driving erratically in the moments leading up to the incident. After the collision Briars got out of his van and appeared to be stumbling. He was also said to have slurred speech. Briars, of Ampthill Road, Flitwick was sentenced at Luton Crown Court recently having pled guilty to causing death by dangerous driving at a prior hearing. He has also been disqualified from driving for four and a half years.
Detective Constable Neil Crosier, from the Bedfordshire Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “The irresponsible, reckless and dangerous actions of Jason Briars on the evening in November 2021 led to the loss of a life. We continue to urge people to see that drink-driving is never worth the risk, and that it is incredibly easy for drivers’ reactions to be impinged by any level of alcohol. Hopefully this verdict will bring some comfort to the family and friends of Mr De Lacy at this time.”