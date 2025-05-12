A man is being hunted by police after masturbating in front of a train passenger.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have released a picture of a man who they say may have information to help their investigation.

The unpleasant incident happened on Thursday, March 20 on board the 10pm Bristol Temple Meads to London Paddington train.

British Transport Police are looking for this man after a passenger on the Bristol Temple Meads to Paddington train at 10pm on March 20 masturbated in front of a woman | British Transport Police

Police say a man moved seats to sit opposite the victim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman said: “He then proceeded to masturbate and expose himself while looking at her and smiling.”

Read More Man arrested for masturbating in front of other train passengers on train from Exeter St Davids in Devon - British Transport Police investigate

Anyone who recognises the man in the picture, or knows anything about the incident, can contact British Transport Police officers by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 529 of March 21. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.