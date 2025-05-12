Man who masturbated in front of woman on Bristol Temple Meads to Paddington train is hunted by police
Police have released a picture of a man who they say may have information to help their investigation.
The unpleasant incident happened on Thursday, March 20 on board the 10pm Bristol Temple Meads to London Paddington train.
Police say a man moved seats to sit opposite the victim.
A spokesman said: “He then proceeded to masturbate and expose himself while looking at her and smiling.”
Anyone who recognises the man in the picture, or knows anything about the incident, can contact British Transport Police officers by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 529 of March 21. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.