Man who masturbated in front of woman on Bristol Temple Meads to Paddington train is hunted by police

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

12th May 2025, 12:21pm
A man is being hunted by police after masturbating in front of a train passenger.

Police have released a picture of a man who they say may have information to help their investigation.

Most Popular

The unpleasant incident happened on Thursday, March 20 on board the 10pm Bristol Temple Meads to London Paddington train.

British Transport Police are looking for this man after a passenger on the Bristol Temple Meads to Paddington train at 10pm on March 20 masturbated in front of a womanplaceholder image
British Transport Police are looking for this man after a passenger on the Bristol Temple Meads to Paddington train at 10pm on March 20 masturbated in front of a woman | British Transport Police

Police say a man moved seats to sit opposite the victim.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman said: “He then proceeded to masturbate and expose himself while looking at her and smiling.”

Anyone who recognises the man in the picture, or knows anything about the incident, can contact British Transport Police officers by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 529 of March 21. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:British Transport Police
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice