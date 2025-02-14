A man wearing an LGBTQ+ rainbow wristband was left with a brain bleed and a battered face double its size after a cowardly stranger brutally attacked him on the way to the shops.

Kaspian Oaken says he was listening to music while walking down a road in Barry, South Wales, on February 1 when a man wearing a grey hooded tracksuit approached him. The 39-year-old claims the '6ft 1in coward' suddenly hit him in the face repeatedly before leaving Kaspian lying on the ground covered in blood.

At hospital it was discovered that Kaspian had suffered a brain bleed, skull fractures, a damaged eye socket and severe bruising that caused his face to double in size. Graphic photos show the victim's dramatically swollen face with a right eye so purple and bruised that he couldn’t even open it.

Kaspian said it was a possibility that he was targeted because of his rainbow Apple watch band, but admits that as it was dark at the time it might not have been seen. Having recently moved to the area Kaspian, who now admits being afraid when he sees anyone in a grey tracksuit, is warning people to be vigilant when walking alone.

Kaspian, who is from Barry, said: “It was very, very terrifying. There was that adrenaline burst and at the time you don't realise quite what has happened. It was a shock. I went out for a walk from my flat to go to the local shop to pick up some bits and pieces so I was on my way down that road listening to music with my headphones.

Kaspian Oaken in hospital | Kennedy News and Media

“There was this man walking up the road who was wearing a grey tracksuit. He was about 6ft or 6ft 2in with a hood up. I didn't know who this person was. I wasn't really paying attention to them. Whenever I see guys in tracksuits and hoodies I try to avoid eye contact just in case. I was just walking minding my own business keeping my head down.

“He just comes up to me and starts hitting me in the face. After a few punches I just fell to the ground and he ran off. I managed to get up and then I was freaking out obviously because I was covered in blood. I carried on walking a little bit until my legs buckled and I just fell. I couldn't move my legs for some reason. I just had to sit there.

“It's a possibility it was a hate crime but it's not like I was advertising it. I was wearing a LGBT pride Apple watch band at the time. It was dark so I don't necessarily think that that was anything to do with it.”

After being driven safely home by two strangers Kaspian, who is unemployed, attempted to go back out to the shops but he collapsed and called emergency services. He was taken to hospital where tests revealed he had a brain bleed and multiple skull fractures.

Kaspian said: “I was dripping with blood but still thinking I need to carry on what I'm doing. It didn't really hit me what had happened until I'd gone to the hospital.

“I got dressed, went to go to the shop and my whole body just collapsed so I called 999 and they sent me a taxi and got to the hospital. I was given different medications and they were constantly checking my blood pressure and doing blood tests as well. My right eye is very, very damaged. The eye socket is damaged and there's swelling around the eyelid. It's still very swollen now. It's not quite able to open fully still which is a bit of a problem so I've been using eye drops.

“The dried blood is causing a lot of problems. It's a lot of bruising. A lot of bumps from where the skull has been impacted. My face is double its usual size. If the injuries were worse it could've been life-threatening. It was very close to being more brain damaged because of the brain bleed. They kept having to test my memory and things like that just to make sure it wasn't affecting my actual cognitive function. The damage to the brain is very serious obviously.”

Kaspian is awaiting an appointment to get his eye and skull checked and will need multiple follow-up visits at the eye hospital. He has set up a GoFundMe page to help him cover living costs while he fully recovers and has now been left too afraid to walk to the shops alone.

Kaspian said: “The physical wounds will heal but the mental wounds will still be there. This is going to be with me forever. Every time I see someone in a tracksuit in the dark I'm going to have these feelings. When I was walking to the shops the other night I wouldn't go alone because I can't face it. That's going to stick with me for a long, long time. I've not been able to do basic things like go out and get my food shopping because being in this situation I'm having to rest a lot and have very low energy.

“I'm unemployed at the moment and have to look for work. It's obviously impacted looking for work because I can't really go to an interview looking this way. Just basic daily things have become a challenge. The cost of having food delivered, transport to and from all these appointments, it all adds up. When you have £20 in your bank because you don't have a job, it's a challenge.

“Raising money would mean a lot to me. It would restore my faith in humanity a little bit and give me the ability to have one less thing to worry about in my mind. I can focus on recovery rather than having to focus on where the next meals are coming from or where the next money for trains are coming from.”

A South Wales Police spokesman said: “We are investigating an assault on a 39-year-old man which occurred on Saturday, February 1. The assault happened as the victim walked along Court Road at around 6pm. He suffered serious facial and head injuries which required hospital treatment. The person responsible has been described as being a 6ft 1in, white male who was wearing a full grey tracksuit, with a hood. Anybody who may have information is urged to contact 101 – please give reference 2500037539."

You can donate to Kaspian's GoFundMe page, here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/kaspian-pay-his-way-after-a-brutal-assault