A man was stabbed during a music festival in Milton Keynes over the weekend in which has been described as a “targeted attack”.

Thames Valley Police said that the man was attacked at The National Bowl in Milton Keynes during the Reggae Land Festival on Sunday evening (August 4). He was assaulted in the main arena at around 8.50pm, and has since been taken to hospital to be treated for his injures. He is said to be in a critical condition.

The force said in a statement: “We believe that this was a targeted attack and there is no risk to festivalgoers or the wider public. Working very closely with the event organisers and their security team, we are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.

“We have already taken a number of statements from witnesses, we will be carrying out forensic examinations as well as CCTV enquiries. If anyone who witnessed the assault or has any other information and hasn’t already spoken to a police officer, please speak to a police officer at the festival, call 101, or visit our website, quoting investigation reference number 20240726-1285.”