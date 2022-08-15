A man has been stabbed to death in the middle of the day amidst crowds of shoppers near London’s famous Oxford Street. Officers rushed to Poland Street in Soho at 11.40am today (Monday, 15 August) following reports of a stabbing. Police and paramedics discovered a man with multiple stab wounds. A Scotland Yard spokesperson said: “Despite the best efforts of the emergency services he was pronounced dead at the scene at 12.20pm.” The Metropolitan Police confirmed that a man has been arrested in connection with the incident. London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance also attended the incident, with the first paramedic arriving in less than seven minutes. In a statement, London Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 11.36am today (15 August) to reports of a stabbing in Poland Street, central London. “We sent an ambulance crew, a paramedic in a fast response car and an incident response officer to the scene. “We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance. Our first paramedic arrived in less than seven minutes. “Despite the best efforts of our teams, the patient sadly died at the scene.” A video posted on Twitter by BBC Radio London Travel confirmed that Poland Street has been cordoned off following the stabbing. Poland Street is a side street located just off of Oxford Street, and is a busy shopping and tourist area.