A man in his 50s arrested by Irish police investigating the murder of Co Cork woman Tina Satchwell has been charged and is due before a court on Saturday morning.

It is understood gardai are now satisfied the remains are those of Ms Satchwell. A man in his 50s was arrested following the discovery. Ms Satchwell, originally from Fermoy, was 45 when last seen alive – and has been missing from her home in Youghal since March 2017.

A major search operation began at a house and surrounding grounds in Youghal on Tuesday. The human remains were found late on Wednesday, according to the Irish police service An Garda Siochana. They were removed on Thursday and taken to Cork University Hospital where they were examined further, including for DNA analysis.

Heavy machinery, including a digger, was used in the search of the Youghal home. A large screen has been erected around the building and grounds and people have laid flowers in memory of Ms Satchwell. As well as the search at the property in Youghal, gardai said a second search had been carried out at a location between Youghal and Killeagh in Co Cork.