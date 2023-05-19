Denis Kedena lured the 13-year-old into his van as she made her way to school

A man who winked at a 13-year-old girl as she walked to school before luring her into his van and raping her has been jailed.

Denis Kadena, 34, initially drove past the teenager in Totton, Southampton, in Hampshire, before turning his van around to follow her and offer her a lift.

Hampshire Police said the schoolgirl accepted the lift under false pretences offered by Mr Kadena as she was making her way back to school.

Denis Kadena has been jailed for 11 years for the “horrific” rape of a 13-year-old girl (Photo: Hampshire Police/PA Wire)

After getting into the vehicle, the 34-year-old sexually assaulted her and then drove her to a layby on Hill Street. He then tricked her into the back of his van by saying he needed help with something and raped her before dropping her off near her school.

He was arrested on 20 September after being spotted by a police officer as he drove around the area, recognising him from the victim’s description. He was subsequently charged after DNA evidence returned a match for him.

Mr Kadena, of Yorke Street, Southsea, Hampshire, was convicted of rape and sexual assault by a jury at Southampton Crown Court and sentenced to 11 years for the “horrific” attack on Thursday (18 May), with a four-year licence extension with a lifetime sexual harm prevention order.

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said: “The sentence comes after the girl reported that whilst she was making her way back to school … an unknown man in a white van approached her and offered her a lift – which she accepted under false pretences offered by Kadena.

“Kadena had initially passed the girl, winked at her, before turning the van around to follow her. Whilst in the van, Kadena sexually assaulted her before driving her to a layby.

“He then told her that he needed help with something in the back of the van, where he raped her before dropping her off near her school.”

Detective Inspector Claire Shawley described the attack as “horrific” and praised the victim for her bravery in helping to put Mr Kadena behind bars. She said: “Understandably, this was a traumatic ordeal for her and I would like to commend her bravery and courage in helping us bring this dangerous man to justice. I hope this sentence brings her some comfort.

“I would also like to thank all the members of the public and witnesses who checked their doorbell footage and dashcams, gave us statements, and ultimately provided us with the necessary evidence to get this vile crime to court.

“We want our communities to know that we stand with them, and will do all in our power to bring the offenders of these horrendous crimes to justice.